Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
Richard Brewer Jr.

Richard Brewer Jr. Obituary
Richard Brewer, Jr. Charleston - Mr. Richard Brewer, Jr., 88, of Charleston, SC, transitioned from Earth to Glory on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Mr. Brewer is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard and Virginia Brewer, Sr.; the husband of Mrs. Lucille Brewer; the father of Mr. Richard Brewer, III (Marinda), Mrs. Deloris B. Simmons (William), Mrs. Irene G. Lee (Thorne, Jr.), and Mr. John Gilmore, III (Rhonda); and the brother of Mrs. Vermell B. Bass. He was a retired Longshoreman. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 31, 2019
