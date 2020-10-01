Richard Brown N. CHARLESTON - Richard Brown, 64, of North Charleston, SC, died on Monday, September 28, 2020. A walk through viewing will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, 2p.m. at Unity AME Church Cemetery, 744 Coach Road, Holly Hill, SC. He is the son of the late Allen and Rosalie Brown, Sr., the brother of the late Mattie Hunter (the late Cleveland), the late Allen Brown, Jr. (the late Gloria), the late Alfred Brown, (the late Mary), the late Thomas Brown, the late Virginia Davis (the late Kenneth), the late Minnie Deas (the late John), the late Rosa Mae Pitts (the late Walter); Johnnie Brown (Jeanette), Earl Brown (Georgie), Leon Brown (Brenda), Leroy Brown, Bernadette Morgan (the late Gregg), Pearline Dawson (Hosea), special niece, Cynthia Young-Oliver, a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston