Richard Damien Heiterer Charleston - Richard Damien Heiterer, 82, of Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest on August 22, 2020. Dick, as he was known by family and friends, was the son of the late Richard Lynch Heiterer and Gertrude Hennessy Heiterer. He was born in Charleston on September 26, 1937 and was a graduate of Bishop England High School. At the time of his death, he was still actively employed with the International Longshoreman's Association, Local 1771, Clerks and Checkers. He retired from Eastern Airlines in 1989 after 26 years of employment. He also spent two years in the U.S. Naval Reserves. Dick grew up on the playgrounds of downtown Charleston, especially Hampton Park. During his grammar school years, Dick and his identical twin Bob were batboys for the Charleston Rebels baseball team. He played recreational softball, and coached football and baseball at the James Island YMCA. He loved baseball so much that he visited every major league ballpark by the year 2013. Dick also got caught by the running bug in 1979 and ran over 100 races, including the New York Marathon. He and his running buddies dubbed themselves the Colonial Lakers as this was their "refreshment" spot after their afternoon runs. In his later years, Dick could be found at the Charleston Elks Lodge or the Charleston Rifle Club, dancing, bowling, imbibing and playing trivia with his friends. He is survived by his daughter, Tracey Lewis (Gary) of Charleston, his son, Rick (Sharon) of James Island, his identical twin brother, Robert (Jeanette) of Hartsville; granddaughters: Danielle Pirok of Moncks Corner, Tiffany Abercrombie (Chris) of Summerville, Sydney Roberts of Beaufort and Madison Roberts of James Island; grandsons: Andrew Hensley (Brooke) of Summerville and Daniel Heiterer (Monic) of Charleston, along with several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Janice and a sister, Carolyn Gay of California. The relatives and friends of Mr. Richard D. Heiterer are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 am, Friday, August 28, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 888 King St., Charleston. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery on James Island. The family will receive friends between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm, Thursday afternoon at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy. Per social distancing guidelines masks are required at the church, funeral home and cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Veterans On Deck, 4363 Hope Plantation Drive, Johns Island, SC 29455. Arrangements by James A. McAlister (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston