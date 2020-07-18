Richard Elliott Barham Charleston - Richard Elliott Barham, 84, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest July 13, 2020. Dickie was born August 17, 1935 in Richmond, Virginia, son of Clifton Overton Barham and Catherine Elliott Barham. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School, where he served as Senior Class President. Dickie graduated from the University of Virginia in 1958, where he was an enthusiastic member of the Kappa Alpha Order. After serving in the United States Marine Corps, he enjoyed a thirty-year career in residential real estate in Richmond, VA and Charleston, SC. He served as President of the Richmond Board of Realtors and Vice President of the National Board of Realtors. In addition to his commercial ventures, Dickie loved teaching aspiring realtors and continuing education classes helping to launch many successful careers. Following his real estate career he served as the business administrator for the Institute of Psychiatry at the Medical University of South Carolina. In his later years, he was a faithful and active member of St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church and The Holy Name Society. He was known to all as a colorful character, story-teller and will be dearly missed. Dickie was a loving husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed many lifelong friendships. He is survived by his sons: William Thomas Barham (Beth) of Atlanta, GA and John Clifton Barham (Margie) of Charleston, SC; his daughter, Elizabeth Kenton Barham Youngblood (Jay) of Charleston, SC; seven grandchildren: Colin, George, Hanna, Jarrett, Emma, Ellie and Sarah; his brother-in-law, John W. Thomas, Jr., of Richmond, VA; and many wonderful friends including lifelong friend Dr. Wyatt S. Beazley III and his wife, Mason. Dickie was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Charilla Thomas Barham and their son, Richard Elliott Barham, Jr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Mary of the Annunciation Roman Catholic Church. The Rite of Committal will take place at 10:30 AM, Friday, July, 31, 2020 at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, VA. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
Memorial contributions may be made to the Charilla Thomas Barham Scholarship at Porter-Gaud School, 300 Albemarle Road, Charleston, SC 29407 or St. Mary's Renovation Fund, 89 Hasell Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843) 766-1365.
