Richard Eugene Scott Johns Island - Richard Eugene Scott, 88, of Johns Island, SC, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 1, 2020. His graveside services will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road. Richard was born September 14, 1932 in Fort Gay, West Virginia, son of the late Latt Scott and the late Daisy Lee Artrip. Richard retired from the Charleston Navel Shipyard in 1993. He served three years in the United States Navy and received an Honorable Discharge on August 12, 1959. Richard received the National Defense Service Ribbon in 1955. Richard enjoyed traveling and driving his motor home across the country. He visited all 48 continental states during his retirement. He was devoted to his loved ones, and was a patron to the American Flag. Richard is survived by his wife, Myrtle Romanus; his sons, Kerry Scott (Carol) of Johns Island, SC, Richard Scott (Chich) of Atlanta, GA; two grandchildren, Lyndse Martinelli of Sarasota FL, Josh Melhorn, of Chickamauga, GA; and two great-granddaughters, Emma, and Emory. He had five stepdaughters, one step-son, and an abundance of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors also include five brothers and three sisters, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Earline Peek Scott, and son, Ronald Blake Scott. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
