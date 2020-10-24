Richard F. Quinn Charleston - Richard F. Quinn, aged 56, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed into eternal rest on Friday October 16, 2020. He will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, and respected leader. He will always be deeply loved and missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. Richard's daughters considered him to be their hero. His friends and family could depend on him during critical times. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of world trivia and a devastating sense of humor which delighted everyone around him. He was a master board game strategist, a garage-sell enthusiast, a man of absolute integrity, and a family man above all else. Richard is survived by his wife and best friend of 24 years, Sara Ann Quinn; two daughters, Margaret Quinn and Erin Quinn; two grandchildren, Mason and Lincoln Reynolds; and his father, Richard F. Quinn, Sr. (Marilyn). Also surviving are sisters, Debbie Quinn, Mindy Oliver (Jim) and four nephews. Richard was born August 28, 1964 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of Richard Foley Quinn, Sr. and the late Barbara Burke Quinn Weber. Richard attended the State University of New York and George Washington University Graduate School of Political Management, earning degrees in Criminal Justice and Management. Richard dedicated his life to public service, first becoming a Police Officer with the U.S. Capitol Police, Washington, D.C. in 1987 after graduating at the top of his class from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. He later served for several years as Special Assistant to the Senate Majority Leader, Senator Robert J. Dole of Kansas. Richard began his career with the U.S. Customs Service serving seven years as the Staff Director of the Office of Investigations. In this position, he oversaw policy development of numerous drug and crime control initiatives, including the negotiation of several international agreements. From 1999 to 2004, Richard served as the Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Office of Congressional Affairs for the U.S. Customs Service. When the Department of Homeland Security was created, he held the same position for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Richard was instrumental in the passage of several key pieces of legislation, including the Aviation Security Act, the Homeland Security Act, the Maritime Transportation Security Act, the Trade Act of 2002, the Patriot Act and numerous other legislative initiatives to ensure the safety and security of the United States. In 2004, Richard was selected as the first U.S. CBP Area Port Director of Jacksonville, Florida. He oversaw port operations throughout Northern Florida, including implementing drug and weapons trafficking initiatives and targeting illegal trade practices. While there, he and his family became members of the St. Paul's Catholic Church community. Richard cherished his time as part of this community; he enjoyed fundraising events, attending masses and all the dear friends he made while he was there. Richard then served as the Regional Attache; at the Embassy Rome, Italy CBP office from 2012 - 2019. While in this position, Richard acted as the CBP Commissioner's emissary to eleven countries, where he expanded and managed joint law enforcement operations with European counterparts and provided policy expertise in the areas of trade and border protection. He was an active member in the Embassy community, joining the American Embassy Community Association board. He also served for many years on the Advisory Board of the Rome-based American Catholic community, the Santa Susanna Catholic Church. In May 2019 Richard became the U.S. CBP Area Port Director in Charleston, South Carolina, overseeing all CBP operations in the state. Throughout his career, Richard was committed to ensuring that CBP officers had the tools and support they needed to perform their duties safely. Condolences to the family may be sent by email to: rfquinn.memorial@gmail.com or by visiting www.jhenrystuhr.com
