Richard G. Hart, Jr. CHARLESTON - Richard (Rich) G. Hart, Jr. was transferred to Heaven May 29, 2020. Rich was born on December 9, 1965 in Tachikawah AFB, Japan. Son of Richard G., Sr. and Margie (Cox) Hart, New Bern, NC. He is survived by two daughters; Amanda (Sean) Ashton of Martinsburg, WV, and Carrie Ann Hart of Martinsburg, WV; one brother, Chris Hart, Charleston, SC; one sister, Amy Pullen (David), Owosso, MI; one granddaughter, Raylyn Ashton; a special nephew, Michael Hart and a loving Aunt, Julie Peeples, Summerville, SC. Last of all he is survived by his special cat, Stormy. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
