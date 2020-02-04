Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Gordon Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Gordon Jr. Obituary
Richard Gordon, Jr. Ravenel, SC- The relatives and friends of Mr. Richard Gordon, Jr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 4595 Savannah Highway, Ravenel, SC. Interment - Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, Ravenel, SC. Wake Service will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church; family hour will be observed from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM.Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now