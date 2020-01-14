|
Richard Herman Rosebrock Summerville - Richard Herman Rosebrock, 91, of Summerville, husband of Grace Meggs Rosebrock, passed away on January 14, 2020 at The Village of Summerville. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10 o'clock to 11 o'clock at Summerville Baptist church, 417 Central Ave, Summerville, SC 29483. A memorial service will begin at 11 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be given to Village of Summerville Employee Fund, 201 W 9th North St Summerville, SC 29483 , Summerville Baptist Church Mission Fund, 417 Central Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483, Hospice of Charleston, 4975 Lacross Rd., #200, North Charleston, SC 29406 or the . Richard was born January 31, 1928 in Orangeburg, SC, son of the late Ernst Henry and Bertha Henrietta Rosebrock. He was a lifelong resident of Summerville. He was a pioneer in Data Processing for many years. He served as Dorchester County Council member for 21 years, then retired as Council Chairman Emeritus. Richard was a member of Summerville Baptist Church where he was honored as a life deacon. He was a member of several prayer groups and the men's Sunday School Class. He was a member of the Summerville Masonic Lodge. Survivors in addition to his wife Grace of 39 years are: five children: Richard Blanton Rosebrock (Susan), Lyn Rosebrock Miller (Tom), Robert Henry Rosebrock (Sissy), Tim Hyatt and Tom Hyatt (Hope); grandchildren: Kimberly Miller Taylor (Lance), Kate Miller, Matthew Rosebrock (Marie), Ellie Miller DeSanto (Marty), Ben Rosebrock (Jennifer), Stephen Miller (Brishelle), Drew Rosebrock (Jamie), Abby Rosebrock, Frank Gary (Joy), Barbara Hyatt, Jason Hyatt (Michelle); twelve great-grandchildren; Sisters-in- law: Grace Rosebrock Thornhill (Tom), Marie M. Peele (Richard), Virginia M. Pickerel (Pick) and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by wife, Martha Blanton Rosebrock of 31 years; daughter-in-law, Debra Stender Rosebrock, and nine brothers and sisters: Hermine, Carl, Ernest Henry, Margie, Luther, Erna, Norman, Walter, and Herbert. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.tricountycremationcenter.com ARRANGEMENTS BY TRI-COUNTY CREMAITON CENTER, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843) 821-4888. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 15, 2020