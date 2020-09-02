1/
Richard Hyrne Moncks Corner - Richard Alan Hyrne, 68, of Moncks Corner, widower of Diane Wickert Hyrne, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. Richard was born July 6, 1952 in Berkeley County, a son of Claude W. Hyrne and Joyce Rudloff Hyrne. A member of First Baptist Church of Moncks Corner, Richard owned and operated Hyrne Heating and Air for 25 years. He was also an HVAC instructor for Trident Technical College. Richard served in the US Army Reserve and had been an avid deer and hog hunter prior to his illness. He had a host of friends and was loved by so many people around town, he will be sadly missed by all. Surviving are two daughters- Hannah H. Motte and her husband, Taylor, of Moncks Corner; Whitney H. Davis and her husband, Ray, of Florida; two brothers, Claude W. Hyrne, Jr. and Russell E. Hyrne both of Moncks Corner; four grandchildren, Gage Lindsley (23); Hayden Weslowski (16); Turner Motte (6); Harvey Motte (1); one great-grandchild, Matthieu Lindsley (2). In addition to his parents and wife, Richard is predeceased by a son, Richard "Rally" Hyrne, II. His funeral service will be held at Russell Funeral Chapel Friday morning, September 4, 2020, at 11 o'clock. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 10 o'clock until the hour of service. Interment will follow in St. John's Baptist Church Cemetery, Pinopolis. We ask that everyone attending, please respect the COVID-19 rules of social distancing. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
