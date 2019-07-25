|
MSgt. Richard J. Lord Aiken, SC - MSgt. Richard J. Lord, U.S. Air Force (Retired), 83, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was born and raised in Greenfield, Mass. He graduated from Greenfield High School and then entered the U.S. Air Force. Funeral Services will be Saturday morning, July 27, 2019, at 11 o'clock in Knightsville United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Summerville Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock at Parks Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Knightsville UMC, 1505 Central Ave, Summerville, SC 29483. Following Basic Training in Geneva, NY, he was sent to the Charleston Air Force Base to begin his career as a firefighter. He learned the job on the job, as there was no school available for him at the time. He served two tours in Korea, a tour in Japan, and in England. He was also stationed at Donaldson Air Force Base in Greenville, SC, and Reece Air Force Base in Texas. Following his military career, Mr. Lord served 20 years in the civil service. He ended his career in December 1994 as Deputy Chief at the Charleston Air Force Base Fire Department. He married the former Rosanne Smith on January 29, 1956. During their 47-year marriage, they had five children. Rosanne died of cancer in December 2003. Richard spoke of her often. He remained devoted to her until the end of his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosanne, and two sons, Richard and Gerald. Also preceding him in death were his parents, Albert and Thelma Lord, and his brother, Robert Lord. He is survived by a brother, the Rev. Dr. David (Katherine) Lord, of Knoxville, TN; a sister, Jean Lord Shiver, of Lakeland, FL; a son, Philip (Tammy) Lord, of Aiken, SC, and daughters Melanie (Jim) Archer, of Las Vegas, and Melinda Lord, of Ladson, and daughter-in-law Blair Lord. He had 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Grandsons include: Alec (Brittany) Lord, of Aiken, SC, Joseph Lord, Emery Lord, Jackson Lord, Elliott Lord, James Lord, and, Preston Lord, of Ladson, SC. Granddaughters include: Amy Steele, of Augusta, GA, Marianne Archer, of Las Vegas, NV, Maeghan Lord (Dillon) Cook, of Aiken, SC, Carolyn Steele, of Summerville, SC, and Brittany Lord, of John's Island, SC. Great-Grandchildren include: Mya Rose Cook, Lily Cook, Callan Lord, and Violet Cook, all of Aiken.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 26, 2019