Richard Jackson Wadmalaw Island - The family of Mr. Richard Jackson announces his passing on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Celebration of life graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 11:00AM at New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery- Wadmalaw Island, SC. Mr. Jackson is survived by his children, Stacy McCabe and Sheryl Heyward, his granddaughter, Sheron McCabe; his siblings, Annie Heyward, Rev. William Jackson (Patricia), Harry Jackson (Maxine), Deloris Jackson, Sadie Glover, and Florence Wright; and a host of other family members and friends. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net
Richard is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405.
