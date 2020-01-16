|
|
Richard "J.R." Johnson N. CHARLESTON - Mr. Richard "J.R." Johnson, 68, of North Charleston, South Carolina and the husband of Pamela Gilliard-Johnson passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. The Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in New Francis Brown United Methodist Church, 2517 Corona St. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Viewing will be held this evening at the mortuary from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and the visitation with the family will begin at 7:00 p.m. He is also survived by his children: Kareem A. Johnson, Adrian Ford, Toriano McGill, Kevin McGill, Bryan Johnson (Octavia), Marcus Bryant (Brittany) and Shayla Eaddy (Greyson); mother, Mrs. Maple J. Ford; siblings: Sara Chisolm (George), Daisy McNeil, Bernice Johnson and Williminia Ferguson; brother-in-law, Walter James and a host of grandchildren other loving relatives and friends. He is predeceased by his daughter, Constance Johnson and sister, Williemina James. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 17, 2020