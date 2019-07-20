Richard Joseph Little Charleston - Richard Joseph Little died suddenly on the afternoon of Monday, July 15th, 2019. He was devoted to his wife of fifty years, Elizabeth Ecton Little ("Libby"). He was a graduate of Loyola High School, Johns Hopkins University and obtained his MBA at the University of Maryland. Richard spent most of his career in the insurance industry. He and Libby raised their children, Brad and Sarah, in Baltimore, MD and both are graduates of St. Paul's. Brad went on to graduate from Cornell and lives in Charleston, SC with his wife, Emily Eynon Little, and their two sons, Barrett Bradley (6) and Wiley Ryan (3). Sarah received her undergraduate and law degrees from Wake Forest University and lives in Charleston, SC with her husband, Drew Hamilton Butler, and they have four children, Jackson Hamilton (13), Brooks Burns (12), Madison Eileen (10) and Elizabeth Drew (2). To say Dick adored his family is an understatement; Libby, his children and his grandchildren are the lights of his life. He also had so many terrific friends in Baltimore and on Seabrook Island, SC, where he and Libby had retired. Dick loved lacrosse and football, he loved the beach, and he loved his dogs ("Nellie" misses him). He taught his children to be confident, honest, and hard working. He loved reading books to his grandchildren and he loved Berger cookies. His younger sister, Christine, remembers that he held her hand for the first six years of her life. He has three nieces, Betsy and Emily, daughters of Christine, and Grace, daughter of Randy and Suzie Ecton. His parents, Ruth Gettier Little and Harry Anthony Little, owned the well-known "Harry Little's Carryout" shops in Baltimore. Richard lovingly cared for his wife who is living with Parkinson's Disease, so the family is asking for donations for at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/richardjlittle. There will be a brief graveside service at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Johns Island, SC on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019 at 4 pm. The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of support they have received. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 21, 2019