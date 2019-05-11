Richard "Dick" Kenmore McLaren Charleston - Richard "Dick" Kenmore McLaren, 91, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Carol Hitchcock McLaren died peacefully at home on Sunday, May 5, 2019. His memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 29, in The Chapel at Bishop Gadsden, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. Dick was born December 11, 1927 in Short Hills, New Jersey, the son of the late Kenneth Donaldson McLaren and Elizabeth Whitton McLaren. Dick graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy, Yale University and Harvard Law School. He began his law career in New York City at Carter, Ledyard and Milburn as a corporate attorney. On retirement, Dick was General Counsel for The Equitable Life Insurance Company. During Dick's retirement years he did pro bono legal work for both agencies and individuals. Dick's marriage to Harriet Adams Lamb ended in divorce. In 1985, Dick married Carol Hitchcock Sutherland. They split their time between New York City and Osterville, MA before moving to Charleston. Dick is survived by his wife of thirty four years, Carol Hitchcock McLaren; and five children: Chesley Welch of Chatham, NY, Jennifer Clark of Lake Oswego, OR, Betsey Andersen of Savannah, GA, Nicholas McLaren of Katonah, NY and Christopher McLaren of Las Vegas, NV. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara M. Boucher of Denver, CO; three step-children: Barbara Berry of Henderson, NV, Joe Sutherland of Henderson, NV and Amanda Mason of Fairfield, CT; eight grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his eldest son, Richard McLaren, Jr. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the Bishop Gadsden Employee Scholarship Fund. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary