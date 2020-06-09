Richard L Klein Charleston - It is with great sadness that I must tell you of the passing of Richard L. Klein, PhD, Professor and Research Scientist who died at home, June 2, 2020, after a long struggle with brain cancer. Rick was a patient and excellent mentor, greatly appreciated by all who struggled with the complexities of isolating and characterizing lipoproteins and studying their metabolism in cell-based systems. He provided unstinting guidance to innumerable trainees. He was an outstanding teacher, guiding the careers of many clinical and basic scientists, and providing a calm, stable, and knowledgeable presence in the laboratory and classroom - all done with humility, grace, and a quirky sense of humor. Rick and Karen, his wife of 46 years, were devoted to one another, to their families and their dogs, and were immensely hospitable to visiting students and faculty: many memorable barbecues took place at their home. Rick was an enthusiastic sailor. He had strong practical skills, most often used to help others, for example with challenging home remodeling projects or uncooperative computers. He loved woodworking and spent many hours working on projects for friends. Rick published more than 60 peer-reviewed papers, which together represent an important contribution to our understanding of atherogenesis, specifically through interactions of lipoproteins with macrophages, the consequences of lipoprotein modification by glycation and oxidation, and ensuing immune complex formation. Recently he addressed the roles of ceramides and sphingolipids in atherogenesis, and in work yet to be published, he addressed the increased risk for pre-eclampsia in women with diabetes. He maintained consistent extramural peer-reviewed funding at the national level, including a VA Merit review award that was renewed multiple times, substantial NIH funding, and past funding from the American Diabetes Association. In addition to his own projects, he served as a co-investigator on numerous others, many of which depended heavily on his expertise on cell-lipoprotein interactions. Richard Louis Klein was the only son of the late Julia and Richard Klein of Towson, MD. He graduated from Loyola High School, Towson, MD (Class of 1969), College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, MA (A.B., Biology, 1973), University of Texas at Dallas (M.S., Molecular Biology, 1975), and Bowman Gray School of Medicine, NC (Ph.D., Pathology, 1981). He moved to MUSC after completing a Post-Doctoral Fellowship at Cornell University, Ithaca, NY. He is survived by his wife Karen, their recently-adopted daughter, Sofi, and their two dogs, Samson and Delilah. He is also survived by his father-in law Robert W. Olson, sisters-in law, Barbara Msaymi (Said), Audre Wabst (Steven) and Beverly Rosella (Thomas), nephews Michael Tuhy, Kyle Wabst, nieces Vanessa Seixas, Lauren Miller, great-nieces, numerous cousins and friends. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Glioblastoma Foundation ( ), the American Diabetes Association (), or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (). Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Pkwy, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.