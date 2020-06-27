Richard Larson Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Larson, Sr. N. Charleston - Mr. Richard S. Larson, Sr., 89, of North Charleston, SC, passed away on June 26, 2020. He was born on August 13, 1930, in Queens, New York. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty R. Larson, his parents, Sigurd and Bertha Larson and his brother, Clifford Larson. Left behind to cherish his memory are his children, a son, Richard Larson, Jr. (Alice), a daughter, Robbin Smith (Russell), 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Richard lived a very full and exciting life. After high school, he decided to join the Navy where he became a fire control man. His journey took him to many different places in the world, even defending his country in the Korean War. He was stationed at the Charleston Navy Base when he met his wife, Betty, of 66 years. After leaving the Navy, he started selling insurance and eventually became a home builder, where he excelled. Richard had many hobbies. He loved to sing in the Barbershop Quartet, play the harmonica and organ and was involved in many other hobbies. Richard loved the water, fishing, sailing and just riding in the boat with his family. He also had a passion to teach adults literacy. He was loved and will surely be missed. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved