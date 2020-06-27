Richard Larson, Sr. N. Charleston - Mr. Richard S. Larson, Sr., 89, of North Charleston, SC, passed away on June 26, 2020. He was born on August 13, 1930, in Queens, New York. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty R. Larson, his parents, Sigurd and Bertha Larson and his brother, Clifford Larson. Left behind to cherish his memory are his children, a son, Richard Larson, Jr. (Alice), a daughter, Robbin Smith (Russell), 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Richard lived a very full and exciting life. After high school, he decided to join the Navy where he became a fire control man. His journey took him to many different places in the world, even defending his country in the Korean War. He was stationed at the Charleston Navy Base when he met his wife, Betty, of 66 years. After leaving the Navy, he started selling insurance and eventually became a home builder, where he excelled. Richard had many hobbies. He loved to sing in the Barbershop Quartet, play the harmonica and organ and was involved in many other hobbies. Richard loved the water, fishing, sailing and just riding in the boat with his family. He also had a passion to teach adults literacy. He was loved and will surely be missed. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.