Richard Lee Barker
1947 - 2020
Richard Lee Barker Summerville - LTC Richard Lee Barker, US Army Res. (Ret), 73, of Summerville, SC, husband of Cynthia Watkins Barker, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, October 27, 2020. His Celebration of Life will be privately held Saturday, October 31, 2020. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Richard was born February 28, 1947 in Leroy, West Virginia, son of the late Bobby Barker and Barbara S. Wheeler. Richard faithfully served his country in the United States Army, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He also worked in the aluminum industry for more than 40 years. Richard was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman - he enjoyed hunting, fishing, pickleball and golf. Richard's personality and friendliness ensured that he never met a stranger. He is survived by his wife; two sons, Jason (Karen) Barker of Mount Pleasant, SC and Brandon (Christine) Barker of Greenville, SC; two step-sons, Richard H. (Misti) Watkins of Cartersville, GA, Travis E. (Pattie) Watkins of Moncks Corner, SC; four sisters, Rhea, Barbara, Katie and Ruth Ann and one brother, Bob. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 572.2339
