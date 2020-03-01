|
LCdr. Richard Liptak Charleston - LCdr. Liptak, Richard D., 92, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 28, 2020. Richard was born on October 28, 1927 in Queens Village, NY to the late, John and Catherine Liptak. He is predeceased by, his wife, Marilyn Liptak and son, Gary. He retired from the Navy after 24 years of service. During his time in the Navy he served in WWII. He also retired from the Charleston County School District. He enjoyed furniture restoration and wood working. He took up painting for a short time and never stopped learning new things. He is survived by daughter, Kathleen McAliley of Charleston, SC, son, Richard Liptak (Beth) of Charlotte, NC, 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, as well as, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 10 am to 11 am at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Service to follow in the Chapel. Entombment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery with full military honors. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 2, 2020