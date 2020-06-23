Richard Louis Soubeyroux CHARLESTON - Richard Louis Soubeyroux, born December 15, 1953, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on June 13, 2020, at the age of 66. A devout Catholic, loving brother and father, native Charlestonian; Richard was a man with a caring heart who was always there to offer a helping hand of friendship. He graduated from Bishop England High School in 1971, winning the SC Wrestling State Champ Title in the 120 lb weight class under the coaching of Jack Cantey. Richard went on to attend The Citadel, The Military College of SC, as a cadet in November Company, where he received honors on the Commandant's Distinguished Service List and Dean's List. He graduated in 1975 with his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He began his professional career as a manager with Eckerd Drug Stores, before transitioning into the shipping industry with Carolina Shipping. Over the next three decades, Richard served in multiple key roles in numerous logistics companies. His vast experience working for ocean carriers, trucking companies and warehouse management supported both international and domestic transportation. Since 2014, he had been self-employed as an independent consultant. Predeceased by his parents, Frank Honore Soubeyroux and Eleanor Murphy Soubeyroux, he is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Soubeyroux of Atlanta, GA, and son, Richard "Ricky" Soubeyroux Jr. of New Orleans, LA. Always fond of spending time with family and friends, he was often known to enjoy a cold draft beer. Cremation preparations are being handled by Palmetto Cremation Society and funeral services will be held at Saint Joseph Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. on July 9, 2020. Richard requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Birthright of Charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.