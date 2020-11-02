1/
Richard M. Griffith
Richard M. Griffith Harleyville, SC - Richard M. Griffith, 80, husband of Doris F. Griffith, entered into eternal rest on November 1, 2020. Funeral Services will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Harleyville with Reverends Jakie Walters and Jamie Cribb. Burial will follow in the Harleyville Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the service in the church. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Griffith, Julian Wayne Griffith, Henry Griffith, Howard Griffith, Dane Murray and Jamie Geiger. Richard was born on December 12, 1939, in Orangeburg, a son of the late Bryan and Maude Banks Griffith. He was a graduate of Columbia Commercial College and was owner of Griffith Napa Auto Parts in St. George and Harleyville and a farmer. He was a member First Baptist Church of Harleyville where he was a former deacon and a Mason. He was predeceased by his son, Bryan Alex Griffith and a brother, Wayne Griffith. Surviving is his wife, Doris Fairfax Griffith, Harleyville; a daughter, Pamela A. (Johnny Carter) Griffith, Ridgeville; a brother, Harry (Nellie) Griffith, Neeses; a sister, Margaret (Frank) Geiger, Moncks Corner; a grandson, Trey Austin Carter; sisters-in-law, Oylanda (Herman) Suggs, Diantha Cartrette and Ann Griffith; and a, brother-in-law, Bill (Jo) Fairfax. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made First Baptist Church of Harleyville, PO Box 297, Harleyville, SC 29448. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

