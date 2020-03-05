|
Richard Mahlon Kline Charleston - Richard Mahlon Kline, 90, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Sybil Singleton Kline, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, March 4, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private at a later date in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday in the Downtown Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Richard was born January 7, 1930 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Albert Raymond Kline and Anna Young Kline. He is a graduate of the College of Charleston. He served in the U.S. Army for two years, stationed in Germany. Richard retired as a Charter Property and Casualty Underwriter with Unison Insurance and Underwriters. He was a former member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church. Richard is survived by his three sons: Richard Mahlon Kline, Jr., MD (Elizabeth Kline, MD) of Charleston, SC, John Matthew Kline, Esq. (Fidelina Batista, Esq.) of Corrales, NM and William Donald Kline of Charleston, SC; and two grandchildren: Bellamy Kline and Mahlon Kline. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Pet Helpers of James Island. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 6, 2020