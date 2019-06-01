Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard McDaniel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard McDaniel Charleston - Richard William McDaniel, 78, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away May 24, 2019. He was the husband of Gayle Cochran McDaniel. Born on September 17, 1940 in Charleston, SC, he was the son of Ruric Nevil McDaniel and Beulah Evelyn Sitler. He served in the U.S. Army and worked 28 years at the Charleston Naval Shipyard as Shop Foreman/Supervisor in the Sheet Metal Shop No. 17. Richard enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was an avid golfer and a founding member of The Wild Bunch at Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Course. He was also a member of The Elks Lodge No. 242 and former long-time member of the American Legion Post 179. He is survived by his wife Gayle, sons Richard W. McDaniel, Jr. (Erin) and Gerald Lee McDaniel; daughter Traci Ann Dunn (Gary); grandsons Christopher Dunn and Garrett Dunn; two step-children Jessica Putallaz (Brian) and Robert Sifford; three step-grandchildren, Lilly, Ethan and Jayden; and two brothers, Henry Eugene McDaniel (Mary) and Donald Nevil McDaniel (Joyce). Three brothers, Nevil, Ruric Oliver, and Harold Bernard preceded him in death. A celebration of Richard's life will be held at Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Course on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The First Tee of Greater Charleston, 321 Wingo Way, Ste 201, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, or go online to their donation page: https://www.thefirstteegreatercharleston.org/ways-to-give/donate-c/ Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 2, 2019

