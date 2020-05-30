Father Richard McGuire, O.C.S.O Moncks Corner - Father Richard McGuire, O.C.S.O, age 94, died peacefully at Mepkin Abbey in the quiet of the night on the Feast of the Ascension of the Lord, May 24, 2020. The son of Margaret and Louis McGuire, Fr. Richard was born June 22, 1926 in Omaha, NE. Fr. Richard entered Mepkin Abbey on January 2, 1952 and made his solemn profession on April 29, 1954. Ordained a priest on March 13, 1957, he served the community in many ways, including as Sacristan, and, for many years, he was Prior. In 1994, Fr. Richard was named Chaplain to Mepkin's daughter house, Our Lady of Hope in Esmeraldas, Ecuador, where he served the sisters there for 25 years. He returned to Mepkin in November of 2018. He is survived by his brother Terry McGuire, sister-in-law, Shirley McGuire, nephew Timothy McGuire and many cousins. A private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in the Mepkin Abbey Church on May 25. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 30 to May 31, 2020.