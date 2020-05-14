Deacon Richard Mungin Hollywood, SC - The family of Deacon Richard Allen Mungin will celebrate his life in a private service. A public viewing will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Annivesta Missionary Baptist Church, 6079 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. Deacon Mungin leaves to cherish his fond memories his wife, Eva Mae Smith Mungin; daughters, Barbara M. Wright and Patsy M. Polite (the late Joseph) and Karen Ancrum (whom was reared in the home); one grandson; three granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Ernest Mungin, David Mungin, Janie M. Ladson and Sandra Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 14 to May 15, 2020.