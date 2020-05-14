Deacon Richard Mungin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deacon Richard Mungin Hollywood, SC - The family of Deacon Richard Allen Mungin will celebrate his life in a private service. A public viewing will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Annivesta Missionary Baptist Church, 6079 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. Deacon Mungin leaves to cherish his fond memories his wife, Eva Mae Smith Mungin; daughters, Barbara M. Wright and Patsy M. Polite (the late Joseph) and Karen Ancrum (whom was reared in the home); one grandson; three granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Ernest Mungin, David Mungin, Janie M. Ladson and Sandra Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Annivesta Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved