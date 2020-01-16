Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Richard N. Logonov Summerville - Richard N. Logonov, 72, of Summerville, SC, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2020. Graveside Funeral Services will be Saturday morning, January 18, 2020 at 11 o'clock in Cummings Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Cummings Chapel, PO Box 351, Ridgeville, SC 29472. Richard was born in Union, NJ on December 27, 1947, the son of the late Feodor Logonov, Jr. and Annie Ruth Green Logonov. He attended Porter Gaud Military School and Charleston High School. He graduated from Trident Technical College and retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard as a Mechanic and Fluor Daniel Corporation. He loved to travel and work in the yard. Richard leaves behind his special cousins, Diane, Julie, and William Herndon, all of Harleyville, SC, Marion and Suzanne Green of Ridgeville, SC; and numerous other cousins, and an aunt and uncle. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 17, 2020
