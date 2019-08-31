Richard Parrish, Sr. Goose Creek - Richard Franklin Parrish "Ricky", 72, of Goose Creek, SC, passed away on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at his daughter's home with family. The memorial service will be held at 4pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Rd., North Charleston, SC. Stafford J.P. Floyd of International Church of God will be officiating. Richard was born in Charleston, SC on March 13, 1947. He graduated from Walterboro high school and afterwards he entered the Air Force to serve his county. Richard was married to Barbara Porter Parrish on October 13, 1969; they were married 49 years. Richard worked as an air traffic controller with the Federal Aviation Administration for 43 years. He enjoyed fishing, playing golf and his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife and children; Richard and his wife Josephine of Goose Creek, SC, Sherry Johnson and her husband Warren of Port Saint Lucie, FL and Michael and his wife Jennifer of Cheyenne, WY; 8 grandchildren and spouses; 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his three brothers; Orville of Atlanta, GA, Robert of Kingsland GA and Joel of Fayetteville, GA; 13 nieces and nephews and other family and friends. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 1, 2019