Richard Parrish, Sr. Goose Creek - Richard Franklin Parrish "Ricky", 72, of Goose Creek, SC, husband of Barbara Porter Parrish, passed away on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at his daughter's home with family. The memorial service will be held at 4pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Rd., North Charleston, SC. Stafford J.P. Floyd of International Church of God will be officiating.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 5, 2019