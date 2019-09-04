Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard R. Alkire. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Richard R. Alkire LADSON - Richard R. Alkire, retired Master Chief -FTCM, passed away on Saturday August 31st, 2019. Papa Rich or "Alkie" as he was known was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather as well as friend to all he met who will be greatly missed by all who loved him. A remembrance of his life will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 1 PM at the Fleet Reserve Association, 99 Wisteria Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in Papa Rich's name to Fisher House 150 Wentworth St. Charleston, SC 29401. Papa Rich was born in Aurora, Colorado on October 2, 1937 and was the only son of the late Raymond A. and Irene B. Alkire. He graduated from Aurora High School in 1955 and joined the Navy. During his 28-year Navy career he rose to the rank of E9 Master Chief and garnered the respect of all he met. Upon retiring from the Navy, he embarked a 20-year career with Milcom systems where he continued working on Navy vessels as defense contractor. While at Milcom systems he mentored many young men and helped them launch their careers. An avid fisherman and hunter, who was called by many as "the best fishermen they ever knew", he cut his teeth on a trout rod in Colorado. While in Washington State he held the base record for the largest King Salmon caught a 35lber that stood for over 30 years. Also, in Washington he caught a 12.5 lbs. Beardslee Rainbow Trout in lake Crescent and was a record for several years. In the Gulf of Mexico, he caught a 137 lbs. sail fish. In South Carolina won numerous bass fishing tournaments. Rich was the secretary and treasurer as well as one of the original founders of the Cooper River Bassmaster's in the Charleston area. Papa Rich is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Nancy J. Alkire; son Neill Kirkpatrick, daughters Kellie Kirkpatrick and Felicia Alkire; granddaughters C. Jordan Kirkpatrick DVM, Hannah Sylvester and Beth Alkire and grandsons Logan Grimball and Hunter Alkire; great-granddaughters Lilly and Abbie Sylvester. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close