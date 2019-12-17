Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location
2501 Bees Ferry Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 722-8371
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location
2501 Bees Ferry Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Roper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Roper


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Roper Obituary
Richard Roper Charleston - Richard Allen Roper, 76, of Charleston, SC, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Born on June 25, 1943 in Kermit, TX, Richard was a son of the late Richard Abercrombie Roper and Dorothy Elizabeth White. Richard worked for Southern Railroad Company for over 30 years. He loved trains as a child and fulfilled his dream of working for the railroad. He loved gardening, riding his bike and helping out in the neighborhood. Richard was loved by his many neighbors in Charleston, and dearly loved by his family. They could always count on getting a Christmas card from their Uncle Ricky. There was never a gentler or kinder soul. He was preceded in death by two brothers, James David Roper and Steven Douglas Roper. Richard is survived by two nephews, Stephen Douglas Roper and David Sean Roper; his niece, Carol Lauren Cartwright; his brother, Douglas Carlton Roper and former sister-in-law, Juliet Krueger. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home West Ashley, followed by entombment at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, Charleston, SC. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location
Download Now