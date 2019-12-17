|
Richard Roper Charleston - Richard Allen Roper, 76, of Charleston, SC, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Born on June 25, 1943 in Kermit, TX, Richard was a son of the late Richard Abercrombie Roper and Dorothy Elizabeth White. Richard worked for Southern Railroad Company for over 30 years. He loved trains as a child and fulfilled his dream of working for the railroad. He loved gardening, riding his bike and helping out in the neighborhood. Richard was loved by his many neighbors in Charleston, and dearly loved by his family. They could always count on getting a Christmas card from their Uncle Ricky. There was never a gentler or kinder soul. He was preceded in death by two brothers, James David Roper and Steven Douglas Roper. Richard is survived by two nephews, Stephen Douglas Roper and David Sean Roper; his niece, Carol Lauren Cartwright; his brother, Douglas Carlton Roper and former sister-in-law, Juliet Krueger. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home West Ashley, followed by entombment at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, Charleston, SC. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 18, 2019