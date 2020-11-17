1/
Richard Rowell
{ "" }
Richard Rowell Summerville - Richard "Ricky" Michael Rowell, of Summerville, SC, husband of Pamela D.Knight Rowell, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be Saturday afternoon, November 21, 2020 from 1 until 3 o'clock in the parlor at Parks Funeral Home. Memories will be shared at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Crescent Hospice, 4401 Belle Oaks Drive, Suite 105, North Charleston, SC 29405, American Cancer Society, 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston SC 29401, or Dorchester Paws SPCA, 136 Four Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483. Ricky was born October 5, 1955 in Summerville, SC, a son of Henry Monroe Rowell and Betty Griffin Rowell. He worked as an upholsterer with Gulf Stream General Dynamics. He loved to travel, dance, and play golf and baseball. Ricky was an avid Greenbay Packers fan. In addition to his wife, Pamela of Summerville, SC, he leaves behind his son, Richard Rowell; daughter, Carmen Baugh (Brian); three sisters, Helen, Libby, and Judy; and his fur babies, Bentley and Gilda. He is predeceased by his parents, Harry and Betty Rowell; brothers, Mickey and David Rowell; and a son, Vincent Colucci Rowell. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Parks Funeral Home
NOV
21
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Parks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
