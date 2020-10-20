1/
Richard Thomas "Dick" Kirkland Jr.
1936 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Thomas Kirkland, Jr. Charleston - Richard "Dick" Thomas Kirkland, Jr., 84, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Mary Lee Sanders Kirkland entered into eternal rest Saturday, October 17, 2020. A private funeral service will be held at the cryptside Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Road. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Dick was born July 11, 1936 in Edgefield, South Carolina, son of the late Richard Thomas Kirkland and Dorothy McClendon Kirkland. He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina, a proud Gamecock and retired from the insurance and automobile industries. Never idle, Dick went on to help Audrey run Puddle Jumpers and actively pursued sales at Attic Treasures. Dick is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Lee; two sons: Richard Thomas "Kirk" Kirkland III (Audrey) of James Island, SC and Ward Sanders Kirkland (Lynn Renish) of Regina, Canada; brother, Daniel Joe Kirkland (Kathy) of Charlotte, NC; four grandchildren: Caitlyn Frederick, Ashley Mullens, Emily Kirkland and Lilli Kirkland; four great-grandchildren: Dorothie Kirkland, Denise Frederick, Ryder Mullen and Thomas Frederick; niece, Katie Kirkland; and nephew, Danny Kirkland. Memorials may be made to Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412 and/or to UMAR, 5350 77 Center Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Holy Cross Cemetery
October 19, 2020
My deepest sympathies to you Dr. Kirkland and the rest if the family. May our Lord give you all the strength needed to see you through this sad time.
Julie Keith
Friend
