Richard Thomas O'Connell ISLE OF PALMS - Richard "Dick" Thomas O'Connell, 92, of the Isle of Palms, SC, a retired food trade association executive and parishioner of Stella Maris Catholic Church, Sullivan's Island, SC, died peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was preceded in death in 2005 by his wife of 45 years, Therese Anne Clark O'Connell, an infant daughter, Jennifer Marie O'Connell, and his three brothers. A beloved father, Dick is survived by his daughters, Carol O'Connell and her husband, Matt Benson, and Susan O'Connell Diemer and her husband, Kerry Diemer, all of Reston, VA, and his son, Daniel and his wife, Dawn of Sterling, VA, three granddaughters, Mary Margaret "Maggie" O'Connell of McLean, VA, Jessica O'Connell of Sterling, VA, and Marie O'Connell and great-grandson, Vincent of Ashburn, VA. Dick, born on March 25, 1928, was the son of the late John O'Connell and Ellen Hughes O'Connell of Lost Nation, Iowa. He graduated from Iowa State University in 1949 with a B.S. in Poultry Science and was a member of Phi Kappa Theta fraternity. He was drafted into the U.S. Army at the start of the Korean War. His decorations included a Bronze Star and the Combat Infantryman's Badge which reflected his 157 days in combat. After two years of service, he was honorably discharged as a Master Sergeant. Dick spent 40 years as a food trade association executive, including 20 years as President and CEO of the Chocolate Manufacturers Association and the American Cocoa Research Institute (1972 - 1992) as well as simultaneously serving 10 years as President and CEO of the National Confectioners Association (1982 - 1992) in McLean VA. He was active in the community and organizations: Fairfax City (VA) School Board and Planning Commission, The University Club of New York, Wild Dunes Country Club (president of the Men's Golf Association), Veterans of Foreign Wars, and was a life member of the American Society of Association Executives. Dick was a devout Roman Catholic who had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother. His faith shaped the man, husband, father, friend, and neighbor. His kindness, generosity, and joy for living drew people to him. 'There may be tears that he has gone, but we will ever smile that he lived among us.' In remembrance of Dick, please consider a donation to one of his favorite charities: Food for the Poor, Salesian Missions, Franciscan Fathers of the Atonement. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
