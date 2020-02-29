|
Richard Victor Hamilton Mt. Pleasant - Richard Victor Hamilton, 58, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, formerly of New York City, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. His graveside service will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Magnolia Cemetery, 70 Cunnington Avenue, Charleston at 12:00 noon. The family will receive friends at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm. Richard was born September 14, 1961 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late William Jackson Hamilton, Jr. and the late Alice Claire Jones Hamilton. He was a retired executive in the Real Estate and Advertising industry. He is survived by his partner, Leo Barone of Mount Pleasant, SC; brother, William Jackson Hamilton III of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two nephews, Jackson Hamilton and Alan Hamilton, Jr. both of Mt. Pleasant, SC; niece, Anna Claire Hamilton of Wilmington, NC; former sister-in-law, Leslee Hardgrove of Wilmington, NC; In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Back, 165 West 46th Street, Suite 1300, New York, NY 10036. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 1, 2020