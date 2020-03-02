|
|
Richard Victor Hamilton Mt. Pleasant - The graveside service for Richard Victor Hamilton will be held in Magnolia Cemetery, 70 Cunnington Avenue, Charleston, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 12:00 noon. The family will receive friends at the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Back, 165 West 46th Street, Suite 1300, New York, NY 10036. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 3, 2020