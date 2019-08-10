Richard W. (Rick) Nichols, Sr. SUMMERVILLE - Richard W. (Rick) Nichols, Sr., 71, of Summerville, SC and husband of Toni (Genevieve Ianucci) Nichols went to be with the Lord on August 4, 2019. Born Feburary 17, 1948 in Waterbury, CT he was the son the late Edmund H. Nichols and Virginia Cuthbert Nichols. Rick attended local schools in Watertown, CT. He saw combat with the Army during the Viet- nam War and was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor. Following military service he worked for the State of Connecticut DOT for 38 years, serving most of that time at the Oxford Airport, Oxford, CT. He retired in 2002. Rick and Toni moved to New Hampshire after retiring and for many years spent their time between NH and Summerville, SC where he had many friends who will sorely miss him. He especially enjoyed working outside and doing his own landscaping. He was always striving for the perfect lawn! Rick is survived by his beloved wife Toni, his son, Richard W. Nichols, Jr. of Dixon, TN, his step-son, who he was very close to, Anthony P. Hook (Michele) of Salisbury, MA, three siblings, three grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives, special friends and neighbors. He will be greatly missed by his three faithful four legged companions Toby, Crissy and Dana. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St John the Beloved Catholic Church, Summerville, SC on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM, and will be officiated by his nephew, Fr. Thomas Ianucci. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waterbury, CT at the convenience of the family. In Rick's memory, donations may be made to the ALS Association or Agape' Hospice of North Charleston SC. Arrangements are being handled by Simplicity: Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 11, 2019