Richard Warren Van Brunt, Jr. GOOSE CREEK - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our loved one, Richard Warren Van Brunt, Jr. In 1986, he was diagnosed with cancer and persevered for over three decades. This resulted in complications that led him to enter into Heaven on April 22, 2020 at Roper St. Francis Hospital. Mr. Van Brunt was born September 29, 1941 in Jacksonville, FL, a son of the late Richard and Eugenia Van Brunt. He was a 1960 graduate of Landen High School. He graduated from Georgia Military College, where he played basketball for 2 years, and Georgia Southern University. He also received advanced degrees from the Citadel and served with the National Guard from 1965 to 1973. His passion for the game of basketball and love of children led him to become a coach and educator for 43 years. Mr. Van Brunt was appointed principal of College Park Middle School in 1979 and worked there until he served as the District Office Supervisor of Middle Schools in Berkeley County. His passions included basketball, golf, poker, his grandchildren, and pets. Loved by most and respected by all, especially the students he touched over the course of his career. A loving husband, father, and grandfather that will be missed dearly. Mr. Van Brunt is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda Van Brunt; four daughters, Karen Van Brunt Murray (Mark) of Hanahan, SC; Kim Van Brunt Pond (Chris) of Goose Creek, SC; Jennifer Bryan Bowen (Scott) of Goose Creek, SC; Amy Bryan Slusser (Donnie) of Goose Creek, SC. Also surviving are eleven grandchildren, Ashley Rowell, Vance Rowell, Jacob Murray, and Payne Murray; Jace Pond and Kylie Pond; Brooke Laney (Kraig) and Drake Bowen; Caitlyn Clauson, Cameron Clauson, and Carter Clauson. Sister, Susan Van Brunt Joseph (Lee); nieces, Christina Joseph Newman (Larry) and Jennifer Thiaville (Patrick). A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. "He never met a child he did not love." In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to MPN Research Foundation. mpnresearchfoundation.org. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 23, 2020