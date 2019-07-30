|
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Summerall Chapel @ The Citadel
Richard Wellington Burkhart II Mt. Pleasant - Richard Wellington Burkhart II, 65, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Elizabeth Causey Burkhart entered into eternal rest Friday, July 26, 2019. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at The Citadel Summerall Chapel. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Rick was born August 17, 1953 ,in New York, New York, son of Richard W. Burkhart and Fay Krulish Burkhart. His undergraduate degree was in history from The Citadel. He was in the Class of 1976, M Company. He was employed by his family's business following graduation and many years later returned to The Citadel for a Master of Arts in Teaching in Social Studies. Rick started his teaching career with the Charleston County School District teaching at North Charleston High School, and many years later ended his teaching career at James Island Charter High School. Through the years, Rick continued his education with a Master of Arts in History from the joint program at The Citadel and the University of Charleston and later a Master of Education in Secondary School Administration from The Citadel. During his many years of teaching, he was the recipient of numerous teaching awards including the Milken Educator Award, USA Today's All-USA Teacher First Team and The Citadel's Outstanding Educator Award. Rick created an adaptive aquatics program where his North Charleston High School students and members of the Interact Club provided water physical therapy to students with orthopedic handicaps, made possible by student fund raising. Therapy was under the direction of county physical therapists. Eventually, Rick and his students were helping orthopedic and special education students from 13 schools, and at the same time showing his students that they could be players in the community, not just spectators. A grant from the United States Department of State, Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs to teach American studies allowed Rick to take his adaptive aquatics program to schools in the Ukraine. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Elizabeth; son, Alexander Burkhart; daughter, Zoya Burkhart Clancy (Connor); mother, Fay Burkhart; four brothers: George Burkhart (Ellen), Kyle Burkhart (Paula), Jay Burkhart, and David Burkhart (Nora); and several nieces and nephews. In addition, he is survived by sister-in-law, Mary Anne Causey Pirics (Gary); brothers-in-law, Malcolm Causey (Chris), Blake Causey (Cindy), and Hugh Hughes; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, sister-in-law, Kathryn Causey Hughes, and mother-in-law, Beth Causey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Charleston Special Olympics, 1491 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC 29407; Charleston Library Society, 164 King Street, Charleston, SC 29401; or to the Charleston Historical Society, 100 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 31, 2019
