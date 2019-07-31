Richard Wellington Burkhart, II MT. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Richard Wellington Burkhart, II, are invited to attend his memorial service that will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at The Citadel Summerall Chapel. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Charleston Special Olympics, 1491 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC 29407; Charleston Library Society, 164 King Street, Charleston, SC 29401; or to the Charleston Historical Society, 100 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 1, 2019