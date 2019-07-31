Richard Wellington Burkhart II

Guest Book
  • - Mark Epstein
  • "Our sincere condolences go out to the Burkhart Family."
    - Charlene and Jeff Blocker Blocker
  • "Rick Burkhart was my friend and my mentor. Rick and I..."
    - David Colwell
  • "Elizabeth, please accept our sincere condolences on your..."
    - Scott and Natalie Bluestein
  • "Mr. Rick Burkhart was my teacher and friend. I have a..."
    - Aadli Abdul-Kareem
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Summerall Chapel @ The Citadel
171 Moultrie Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Richard Wellington Burkhart, II MT. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Richard Wellington Burkhart, II, are invited to attend his memorial service that will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at The Citadel Summerall Chapel. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Charleston Special Olympics, 1491 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC 29407; Charleston Library Society, 164 King Street, Charleston, SC 29401; or to the Charleston Historical Society, 100 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Mount Pleasant, SC   (843) 881-9293
funeral home direction icon