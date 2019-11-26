Richard William Jantzen, Sr. Charleston - Richard William Jantzen, Sr., 94, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Elizabeth Ann Eye Jantzen entered into eternal rest Saturday, November 23, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019 in Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 1605 Harbor View Road at 2:30 p.m. Interment, Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Richard was born December 10, 1924 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late William Diedrich Martin Jantzen and Mamie Wilhelmina Stemmermann Jantzen. He served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during World War II. Richard was a charter member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church and numerous fraternal organizations. He is survived by his daughters, Linda Carol Jantzen (Henry Kuznik) of Charleston, SC and Deborah J. Touchberry (Tim) of Summerville, SC; son, Richard W. Jantzen, Jr. (Melissa) of Aiken, SC; sister, Betty J. Addison of Charleston, SC; eight grandchildren: Amy Flory, Julie Riel, Russ Touchberry, Reid Touchberry, Will Jantzen III, Christina Mooney, Morgan Harrison and Venning Morrison and 11 great-grandchildren: Brittany, Mariah, Alyssa, Sage, Beckham, Jake, Amara, Piper, Poppy, Lilly and Claire. Memorials may be made to Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 1605 Harbor View Road, James Island, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 27, 2019