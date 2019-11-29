Richard William Jantzen Sr.

Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss. I was a wealth of guidance in my..."
    - Phil Griffin
  • "My heart felt sympathies to the Jantzen family. Peace be..."
    - cherie
  • "A great man, a great community leader, and a trusted..."
    - Bob Whatley
  • "My deepest sympathy on the loss of your beloved father..."
    - Melody Kuznik
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
29401
(843)-723-2524
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:30 PM
Martin Luther Lutheran Church
1605 Harbor View Road
James Island, SC
Obituary
Richard William Jantzen, Sr. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Richard William Jantzen, Sr. will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019 in the Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 1605 Harbor View Road at 2:30 p.m. Interment, Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 1605 Harbor View Road, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 30, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
