Richard William Jantzen, Sr. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Richard William Jantzen, Sr. will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019 in the Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 1605 Harbor View Road at 2:30 p.m. Interment, Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 1605 Harbor View Road, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 30, 2019