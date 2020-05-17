Rev. Dr. Rickey C. Dennis Sr.
Rev. Dr. Rickey C. Dennis, Sr. SUMMERVILLE - Entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 15, 2020, Rev. Dr. Rickey C. Dennis, Sr. Residence: 9580 Old Glory Ln., Summerville, SC 29485. Rev. Dr. Dennis is the husband of Mrs. Tonya Dennis; son of Mr. James C. Dennis, Sr. and the late Mrs. Davidetta Peabody Padmore; father of Mrs. Sedia Dennis Bayard (Nick), Rev. Rickey C. Dennis, Jr. (Zara) and Mr. Roland Dennis; brother of Mrs. Peta Dennis Murray (Lionel), Ms. Watchen H. Peabody, Mr. Ralph D. Peabody (Belor), Mr. Lyndon D. Peabody, Mr. Charles C. Dennis, III, Mr. Roger C. Dennis and Mr. Cambric I. Dennis. Rev. Dr. Dennis was the Pastor of Union AME Church; he was also a Retired Professor with Trident Technical College. He was 68 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
