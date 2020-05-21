Rev. Dr. Rickey C. Dennis Sr.
Rev. Dr. Rickey C. Dennis, Sr. Summerville - The relatives of Rev. Dr. Rickey C. Dennis, Sr. will celebrate his life at a private service on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Interment: Riverview Memorial Park Rev. Dennis is survived by his wife, Mrs. Tonya Dennis; father, Mr. James C. Dennis, Sr. (Catherine); children: Mrs. Sedia Dennis Bayard (Nick), Rev. Rickey C. Dennis, Jr. (Zaria) and Mr. Roland Dennis; siblings: Mrs. Peta Dennis Murray (Lionel), Ms. Watchen H. Peabody, Mr. Ralph D. Peabody (Belor), Mr. Lyndon D. Peabody, Mr. Charles C. Dennis, III, Mr. Roger C. Dennis and Mr. Cambric I. Dennis; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view the live stream at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 21, 2020
Was good friend with his brother Jimmy. Knew Rickie since our days in high school. RIP.
Brother
May 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sophia Williams
Friend
May 18, 2020
Iam forever grateful for knowing you
Cynthia Kline
Student
