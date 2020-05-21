Rev. Dr. Rickey C. Dennis, Sr. Summerville - The relatives of Rev. Dr. Rickey C. Dennis, Sr. will celebrate his life at a private service on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Interment: Riverview Memorial Park Rev. Dennis is survived by his wife, Mrs. Tonya Dennis; father, Mr. James C. Dennis, Sr. (Catherine); children: Mrs. Sedia Dennis Bayard (Nick), Rev. Rickey C. Dennis, Jr. (Zaria) and Mr. Roland Dennis; siblings: Mrs. Peta Dennis Murray (Lionel), Ms. Watchen H. Peabody, Mr. Ralph D. Peabody (Belor), Mr. Lyndon D. Peabody, Mr. Charles C. Dennis, III, Mr. Roger C. Dennis and Mr. Cambric I. Dennis; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view the live stream at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 21 to May 22, 2020.