In Loving Memory Of RICKY BAKER Nov. 13, 1961 ~ March 9, 1998 Nothing can be more beautiful than the memories we have of you. To us you were so special; God must have thought so, too. Time heals all wounds, they say, but we don't think so, not today. We have so much we want to share, but we look for you and you're not there. What we would give to see your special smile, just to sit and joke a while. Loving thoughts shall always wander to the spot where you were laid. We love you, Ricky, and we always will. The void in our hearts time will never fill. Sadly Missed By, Family & Friends
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 9, 2020
