Ricky Richardson Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ricky Richardson Jr..
Service Information
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC
29407
(843)-571-2300
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ricky Richardson, Jr. James Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Ricky Richardson, Jr. are invited to attend his Funeral Services on Friday, September 20, 2019, 11:00 AM in Payne Church, 1560 Camp Rd, James Island, SC. Rev. Josephine P. Richardson, Interim Pastor. Interment will follow in Payne Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 6-8pm Thursday. Mr. Richardson will lie in state at the church 10AM Friday until the hour of service. Mr. Richardson leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Rev. Josephine P. Richardson; children, Rebekkah and Jadd Richardson; sister, LaToya F. Kelly (Naquan); aunts, uncles nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.