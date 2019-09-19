Ricky Richardson Jr.

Guest Book
  • "Josephine and family, I am so sorry to hear about your..."
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Maggie M. Roper & Family
  • "Josephine my family extend to you and your family our..."
    - Deborah & Alfred Roper Brown & family
  • "I struggle to find the words to express how deeply your..."
    - Brandy Lewis
  • "Ricky you will TRULY be missed.. love you always.. Me, Mell..."
    - Taiya Washington
Service Information
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC
29407
(843)-571-2300
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC 29407
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Payne Church
1560 Camp Rd
James Island, SC
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Payne Church
1560 Camp Rd
James Island, SC
Obituary
Ricky Richardson, Jr. James Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Ricky Richardson, Jr. are invited to attend his Funeral Services on today, September 20, 2019, 11:00 AM in Payne Church, 1560 Camp Rd, James Island, SC. Rev. Josephine P. Richardson, Interim Pastor Interment will follow in Payne Memorial Gardens. Mr. Richardson will lie in state at the church 10AM today until the hour of service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 20, 2019
