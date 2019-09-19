Ricky Richardson, Jr. James Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Ricky Richardson, Jr. are invited to attend his Funeral Services on today, September 20, 2019, 11:00 AM in Payne Church, 1560 Camp Rd, James Island, SC. Rev. Josephine P. Richardson, Interim Pastor Interment will follow in Payne Memorial Gardens. Mr. Richardson will lie in state at the church 10AM today until the hour of service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 20, 2019