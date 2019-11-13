Riddick "Ricky" Allen Proveaux Charleston - Riddick "Ricky" Allen Proveaux, 60, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Jacqueline Proveaux entered into eternal rest Tuesday, November 12, 2019. The family will receive friends Friday, November 15, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Ricky was born December 21, 1958 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Riddick Ackerman Proveaux and Doris Livingston Proveaux. He was a graduate of St. Andrews High School and Trident Technical College. He loved spending time with his family, traveling, playing golf, going to concerts and all types of classic rock music. Ricky was very involved in his sons' athletics which included baseball, basketball, football and wrestling. He was very active in sports at the St. Andrews playground where he also coached. Ricky was most proud of his two sons and their accomplishments, especially their graduation from The Citadel. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Proveaux; two sons, Ricky Proveaux, Jr., and Chris Proveaux all of Charleston, SC; brother, Larry Cannon (Melanie) of Simpsonville, SC; sister-in-law, Jeanette Ososki (Ken) of Charleston, SC; niece, Lawra C. Boyce (Marion) of Lexington, SC; nephew, Tommy E. McDonald, Jr., of Palo Alto, CA and his beloved yorkie-Ginger. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Respite Care of Charleston, 1605 Harbor View Rd, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 14, 2019