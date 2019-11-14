Riddick Allen "Ricky" Proveaux (1958 - 2019)
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Obituary
Riddick "Ricky" Allen Proveaux Charleston - The family of Riddick "Ricky" Allen Proveaux will receive friends Friday, November 15, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Respite Care of Charleston, 1605 Harbor View Rd, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 15, 2019
