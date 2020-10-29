1/1
Rinah R. Brown CHARLESTON - Ms. Rinah R. Brown, 83, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, October 24, 2020. The funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 95 Cooper St., Charleston, SC 29403 and will be livestreamed via Youtube.com/nfinityforevernfinityllc. A walk-through viewing will be held this evening at the mortuary from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will also be livestreamed via The Palmetto Mortuary's Facebook page. Ms. Brown will be laid to rest in Zion United Methodist Cemetery, 1701 Old Highway 6, Cross, SC 29436. She is survived by her children: Leroy Montgomery, Ronald X. (Sylvia) Brown, Joyce Malcolm, William Brown, Ernestine (John) Lawson, and Reneah Jones; former in-laws, Berniece Singleton, Gail Montgomery, Paul Malcolm, and Carolyn Jones. She had thirty grandchildren: Corey (Tiffany) Darden, LaRon Brown, Kenneth Williams, Jermaine (Nicole) Brown, Bridgette Montgomery, Monique Jones, Carlethia Jones, William Jones (Deceased), Carissa Olawso (Temitope), Andrea Jones, Quandria Malcolm, Christine Jones, Angel (Darius) Bellinger, Keion (Coleen)Malcolm, Luther Brown, Carlisa Lawson, Trevor Brown, Travis Brown, Gianna Lawson, Shawnika (Antonio) Hamilton, Tarnesha (Domonick) Blake and Tonya (Elroy) Moorer; forty-five great-grandchildren, one sister-in-law, Dorothy Montgomery and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family and friends may visit at 122 Romey St., Charleston, SC 29403. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

