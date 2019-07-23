Rita A. Bergeron LADSON - Rita A. Bergeron, 86, a resident of Ladson, SC, was welcomed into Heaven early Saturday morning, July 20th. She passed at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, SC, with her loving nieces and nephews by her side. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life service at St Paul's Anglican Church, 316 W. Carolina Ave., Summerville, SC, on Thursday, August 1st, at 2 PM. She was born March 12, 1933, in Jay, Maine, the daughter of Edward and Marie Anne (Leblond) Bergeron. She was a 1951 graduate of Jay High school. She had worked in the local shoe shops and later at Geiger Brothers in Lewiston until her retirement. Several years ago she relocated to South Carolina to be with her sisters. She enjoyed traveling, going out to eat, and playing bingo with friends and family. She is survived by 2 nieces, 7 nephews and several cousinsShe was predeceased by her parents and sisters, Lorraine Gonnella and Gertrude O'Hare. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 24, 2019